Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Purchases Shares of 40,000 Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,000. Floor & Decor accounts for 1.3% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.2% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 209,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.76.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of FND stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.53. The company had a trading volume of 892,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.61. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $116.70.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.30%. Equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

