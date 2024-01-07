Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Reduces Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 8.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 76.8% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 26.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,686,000 after buying an additional 121,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4,306.0% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after buying an additional 89,350 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $907,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,663.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,550 shares of company stock worth $7,075,391. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $185.69. 651,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,152. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.94. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $225.49. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.05.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

