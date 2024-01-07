Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Reduces Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on XYL. Melius upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

Read Our Latest Report on XYL

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $112.15. 1,136,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,580. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.