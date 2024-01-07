Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 156,000 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Envista by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Envista by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVST. UBS Group began coverage on Envista in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Envista in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of NVST remained flat at $23.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,855,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,876. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.40. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $43.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.94 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Envista

In other news, insider Stephen Keller acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $43,060.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,397.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stephen Keller bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $43,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,397.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,359,143.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $417,125 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

