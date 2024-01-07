Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 401,260 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 401,260 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging comprises 2.1% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.09% of Graphic Packaging worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 13.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPK traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,697,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

