Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Cuts Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 21.7% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $30,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VONG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $75.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.82 and a 12-month high of $78.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average is $72.01.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.