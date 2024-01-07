Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Has $29.42 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value makes up about 20.9% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc owned 0.45% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $29,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of VONV stock opened at $72.24 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.4619 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

