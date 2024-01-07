Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parker Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 125,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 50,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 31,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSV opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.60. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

