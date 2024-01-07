Head-To-Head Comparison: Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) & Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) and Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.8% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% of Starco Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Starco Brands and Advantage Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starco Brands -9.21% -12.81% -6.53% Advantage Solutions -35.42% 6.46% 1.86%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Starco Brands has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Solutions has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Starco Brands and Advantage Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starco Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Advantage Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50

Advantage Solutions has a consensus target price of $3.43, suggesting a potential downside of 4.89%. Given Advantage Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than Starco Brands.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Starco Brands and Advantage Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starco Brands $7.81 million 11.34 $810,000.00 ($0.01) -18.90 Advantage Solutions $4.05 billion 0.29 -$1.38 billion ($4.72) -0.76

Starco Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advantage Solutions. Starco Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Advantage Solutions beats Starco Brands on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, Inc. markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, and Breathe brand names. The company was formerly known as Insynergy Products, Inc. and changed its name to Starco Brands, Inc. in September 2017. Starco Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce. The Marketing segment offers brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, and digital media and advertising. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

