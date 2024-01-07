Head to Head Contrast: American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) versus Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) and American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sigma Lithium and American Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Lithium 0 0 3 0 3.00 American Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sigma Lithium currently has a consensus target price of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.76%. Given Sigma Lithium’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sigma Lithium is more favorable than American Lithium.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sigma Lithium and American Lithium’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$97.85 million ($0.73) -40.64 American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -10.36

Sigma Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Lithium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Lithium and American Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Lithium N/A -51.57% -25.78% American Lithium N/A -16.28% -15.96%

Summary

American Lithium beats Sigma Lithium on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. It serves electric vehicle industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. The company is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About American Lithium

(Get Free Report)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.