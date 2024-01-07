Head to Head Contrast: American Well (NYSE:AMWL) and Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM)

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) and Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Well and Micromobility.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $277.19 million 1.23 -$270.43 million ($2.45) -0.49 Micromobility.com $15.54 million 0.02 -$82.07 million N/A N/A

Micromobility.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Well.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

49.6% of American Well shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Micromobility.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of American Well shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Micromobility.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American Well and Micromobility.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well -257.20% -33.76% -28.77% Micromobility.com -620.20% N/A -276.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Well and Micromobility.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 5 1 0 2.17 Micromobility.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Well presently has a consensus target price of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 204.62%. Given American Well’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe American Well is more favorable than Micromobility.com.

Summary

American Well beats Micromobility.com on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers telehealth urgent care; primary care; chronic care; digital therapy; teledermatology; manage Medicaid; behavior health; online nutrition counselling; sleep; women's health; employee assistance program therapy; and musculoskeletal care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, tyto care, hospital TV kits, and telehealth tablets. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Micromobility.com

Micromobility.com Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. The company operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. It offers e-scooters, e- bicycles, and e-mopeds. The company provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. It is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

