Head-To-Head Review: Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) versus Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) and Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kronos Worldwide and Dune Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Worldwide $1.93 billion 0.55 $104.50 million ($0.56) -16.54 Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $6.56 million N/A N/A

Kronos Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Dune Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kronos Worldwide has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dune Acquisition has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

16.7% of Kronos Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Dune Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Kronos Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of Dune Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kronos Worldwide and Dune Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Worldwide -3.96% -7.12% -3.51% Dune Acquisition N/A -141.97% 18.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kronos Worldwide and Dune Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Worldwide 2 0 0 0 1.00 Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kronos Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $8.33, indicating a potential downside of 10.01%.

About Kronos Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics. It also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; specialty chemicals for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices, as well as for use in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications. In addition, the company provides technical services for its products. It sells its products under the KRONOS brand through agents and distributors to paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.

About Dune Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies operating in a Software as a Service model. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida. Dune Acquisition Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Dune Acquisition Holdings LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.