Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.41

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.41 and traded as high as $37.98. Heartland Financial USA shares last traded at $37.64, with a volume of 233,426 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HTLF

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $273.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 66.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 219.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 521.5% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 190.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.