Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.81

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.81 and traded as high as $20.76. Heritage Financial shares last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 200,474 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HFWA shares. TheStreet upgraded Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Heritage Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $719.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $61.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 39.82%.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,148,000 after acquiring an additional 254,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,237,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,084,000 after buying an additional 113,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after buying an additional 45,332 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,918,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,021,000 after buying an additional 211,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after buying an additional 151,365 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

