Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.28

Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.82. Heron Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 1,714,994 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Heron Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $31.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heron Therapeutics

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP William P. Forbes purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ira Duarte acquired 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $75,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William P. Forbes bought 50,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $260,650. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heron Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $48,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1,539.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

