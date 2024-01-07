Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HES. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Hess by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $145.06 on Friday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.18.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

