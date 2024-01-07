High Note Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 93,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,655,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.90. The company had a trading volume of 956,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,586. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.47. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.77.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

