High Note Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for 2.0% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,949 shares of company stock worth $38,497,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO traded down $6.48 on Friday, reaching $2,550.93. The company had a trading volume of 190,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,621.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,547.37. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,851.50.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

