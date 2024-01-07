High Note Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

LHX traded down $2.32 on Friday, hitting $205.21. 938,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,968. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.24. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LHX. Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

