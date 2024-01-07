High Note Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth $24,407,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 4.0% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of AON by 9.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 4.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $289.59. The company had a trading volume of 867,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,330. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $315.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.92.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

