High Note Wealth LLC Sells 200 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

High Note Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,961,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,521,000 after acquiring an additional 118,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 138,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.21.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.93. 145,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.10. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $112.84 and a 12 month high of $146.71.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.52%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

