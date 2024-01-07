High Note Wealth LLC Sells 6,910 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

High Note Wealth LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 1.9% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 296,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,536,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 237,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,344,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.77. 1,368,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,714. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.32.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

