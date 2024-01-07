High Note Wealth LLC Sells 75,323 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

High Note Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,323 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. High Note Wealth LLC owned 0.90% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $9,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 653.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:FLTR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,797. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.20. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $25.33.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.