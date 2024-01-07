Hills Bank & Trust Co Acquires 479 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $37.60. 9,325,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,835,466. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

