Hills Bank & Trust Co Acquires 591 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,905 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in Comcast by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 4.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $43.04. 12,646,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,005,926. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.58. The company has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

