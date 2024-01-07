Hills Bank & Trust Co Acquires 89,682 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1,294.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,682 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.64. 2,497,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,641. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $47.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

