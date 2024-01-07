Hills Bank & Trust Co Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $62.08. 7,799,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,057,186. The stock has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average of $63.72. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

