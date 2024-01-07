Hills Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.94.
Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $544.31. 758,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $597.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $546.21 and its 200-day moving average is $501.20.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
