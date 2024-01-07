Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Free Report) by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,969 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.24% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBML. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 77.3% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 159.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,000.

Shares of BATS IBML remained flat at $25.53 during midday trading on Friday. 124,128 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2023 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2023. IBML was launched on Apr 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

