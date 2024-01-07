Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $2.05 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 835,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 9.7% during the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Zenyatta Capital Management LP increased its stake in Intel by 28.6% in the third quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Intel by 14.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 53,265 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.39.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.89. 34,197,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,589,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.