Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 67,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 701,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.57. 2,555,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a market cap of $83.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.26. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

