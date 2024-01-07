Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $8.86 Million Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIBFree Report) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF comprises about 1.0% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned 2.56% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $8,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPIB. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,078,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,930 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,608,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.31. 50,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average of $46.20.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

