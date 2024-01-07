Hills Bank & Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in Biogen by 128.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.67.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.88. 841,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.05. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.86 and a 52-week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

