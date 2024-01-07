Hills Bank & Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 7.5% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $64,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,603 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $240,354,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,671,000 after acquiring an additional 208,816 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 232,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,107,000 after purchasing an additional 152,394 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MDY traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $495.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,653. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $513.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.