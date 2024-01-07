Hills Bank & Trust Co Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.73. 6,618,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,294,731. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $146.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,120. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

