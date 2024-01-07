Hills Bank & Trust Co Makes New Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned 0.17% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1,052.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 62,107 shares during the last quarter. Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,475,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBMM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,101 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.77.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.