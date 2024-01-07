Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases 1,301 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $67.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,235,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,151,881. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $119.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

