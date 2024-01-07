Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases 637 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CDW by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CDW by 31.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $357,504,000 after buying an additional 464,545 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CDW by 47.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,274,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,873,000 after buying an additional 412,961 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,222,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,181. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $160.66 and a 1-year high of $229.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

