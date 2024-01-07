Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases 839,436 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Free Report) by 402.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839,436 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF makes up about 3.0% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF were worth $26,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBTD. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 437.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTD remained flat at $24.78 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,915. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.1095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

