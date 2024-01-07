Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases Shares of 99,677 iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.80% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 224,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBMO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 77,540 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

