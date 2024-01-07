Hills Bank & Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 60.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.47. 32,550,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,683,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

