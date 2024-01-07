Hills Bank & Trust Co Reduces Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,047,000 after acquiring an additional 66,724 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $4.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $169.74 and a one year high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.