Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 287 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 141.2% during the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DHR stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $247.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

