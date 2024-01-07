Hills Bank & Trust Co Trims Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.17. 850,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,061. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.37.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.92.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

