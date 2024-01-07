Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $694.40

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 694.40 ($8.84) and traded as high as GBX 777 ($9.89). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 765 ($9.74), with a volume of 19,614 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HFG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.91) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £685.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,375.00, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 727.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 694.68.

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Patricia Dimond bought 5,963 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 667 ($8.49) per share, with a total value of £39,773.21 ($50,647.15). In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Robert Watson sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.30), for a total transaction of £401,500 ($511,269.58). Also, insider Patricia Dimond acquired 5,963 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 667 ($8.49) per share, for a total transaction of £39,773.21 ($50,647.15). 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

