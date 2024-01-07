Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $203.53 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $217.22. The stock has a market cap of $134.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.50.

Insider Activity

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.