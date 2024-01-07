Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HON opened at $203.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

