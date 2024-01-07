hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.38

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.35. hopTo shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 449 shares trading hands.
hopTo Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38.
hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. hopTo had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 5.48%.
About hopTo
hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization and cloud computing software for a range of computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.
