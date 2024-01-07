Horizon Financial Services LLC Acquires 3,316 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,874,217,000 after purchasing an additional 153,212,783 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,463,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,928,000 after purchasing an additional 39,381 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,985,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,557,000 after purchasing an additional 72,465 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,526,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,588,000 after purchasing an additional 491,888 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $101.13 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $86.13 and a 12 month high of $103.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.55 and its 200-day moving average is $96.83.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

