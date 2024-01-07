Horizon Financial Services LLC Acquires 5,699 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 2.5% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,557.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.24.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

